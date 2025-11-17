Kash Patel’s girlfriend being protected by FBI SWAT agents as security perk

FBI Director Kash Patel’s country music performer girlfriend currently enjoys the protection of an FBI security detail to shield her from potential threats, prompting concerns that the arrangement may delay law enforcement from responding to other incidents, two people with direct knowledge tell MS NOW.

Alexis Wilkins, Patel’s girlfriend, has a security detail made up of elite FBI agents usually assigned to a SWAT team in the FBI field office in Nashville, where Wilkins spends time for her work. She and Patel first met in Nashville and while they travel together at times, they do not share a residence. Patel often travels to Washington for work but keeps a legal residence in Las Vegas.

People familiar with FBI security protocols said they were unaware of any instance in which the girlfriends of top FBI officials received government-staffed security details. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s wife Helen received security protection when she traveled with him; she lived with Wray in their home in Atlanta.

SWAT team agents on a detail with Wilkins would presumably be unable to respond or delayed in responding to crises that might develop in their territory, such as mass shootings or terror attacks, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.

An FBI spokesman did not respond to MS NOW requests for comment.

Wilkins, 27, has been dating Patel since 2023 and was by his side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February.

This revelation about the deployment of FBI agents to protect Wilkins comes as Patel faces criticism for his stewardship of bureau resources. Most recently, Patel has come under scrutiny amid reports that he had flown on the FBI’s $60 million government jet last month for what critics called a “date-night” — to see Wilkins perform the national anthem at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania.

“There is no legitimate justification for this. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.” Christopher o’leary, former senior fbi agent and ms now contributor

Former Justice Department officials have also lambasted Patel for firing seasoned senior FBI leaders without a legal basis and losing critical expertise. Three former top career FBI officials, including the former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll, have sued Patel this year over their firings, claiming he illegally terminated them based on his wish to please President Donald Trump or White House political appointees who questioned the FBI officials’ loyalty to Trump.

“There is no legitimate justification for this. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources,” said Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI agent and MS NOW law enforcement contributor. “She is not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even the same city.”

“I would also add that this comes at a time when security details were stripped from people who are under threat from IRGC QF,” Leary continued, referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump terminated Secret Service protection that had been provided for his former national security adviser John Bolton, who became a vocal critic of Trump after serving in his first administration.

Patel issued a lengthy response to the reports of his use of FBI jet to visit Wilkins, but did not deny flying to his girlfriend's concert, where he was pictured in social media posts. A self-styled whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, called attention to the FBI jet flights in his Oct. 28 podcast. Flight tracking sites had recorded the government jet used by the director flying to State College on the date of the event.

In a 2023 podcast, Patel had previously slammed then-FBI Director Wray for his use of the FBI jet for personal travel. "I want to ground Chris Wray's private jet travel that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country," Patel said, referring to him as a "government gangster". Though Patel criticized Wray for his use of a G5 jet, FBI directors are legally required to use government aircraft for all travel to maintain secure communications and to respond quickly to emergencies.

Earlier this month, Patel responded in a social media post to reports detailing his personal use of the FBI jet. "I've always said — criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace. The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life. Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them."

CORRECTION (Nov. 17, 2025, 8:16 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Alexis Wilkins is 26. She is 27.

CORRECTION (Nov. 17, 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Helen Wray, the wife of former FBI director Chris Wray, got security protection. She only did so when she traveled with Wray.