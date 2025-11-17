Opinion

Kash Patel’s girlfriend being protected by FBI SWAT agents as security perk

Agents on a detail with the country singer would presumably be unable to respond or delayed in responding to other incidents, according to sources.

Alexis Wilkins and her boyfriend, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel.2025 Getty Images
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Carol Leonnig
Carol Leonnig

