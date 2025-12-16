The chaos at the top of Trump’s FBI could have grave consequences

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 15 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

You may have seen some weird chatter recently about Dan Bongino, the right-wing former podcaster whom Donald Trump installed as the deputy director of the FBI. According to reports, Bongino may not be sticking around the bureau for much longer.

In a report on the FBI prepared for Congress last month by active-duty and retired agents, Bongino is referred to as “something of a clown.”

Some reports say he has cleared out his FBI office already. Another says his office is not empty but he is planning to decide about his future in the coming weeks, whatever that means.

But it would not be all that surprising if Bongino were on his way out. He is the first FBI deputy director with zero experience at the bureau, unless you count his podcasts about how the agency should be disbanded.

Since taking the job, Bongino has not sounded super happy with his life at the FBI, nor has the FBI appeared especially happy with him.

The White House even installed a kind of babysitter for Bongino, appointing an unprecedented co-deputy director to share the job with him, which was widely seen as the first step in replacing him.

Then there’s Bongino’s boss, Kash Patel, a fellow former right-wing podcaster who is now director of the FBI. MS NOW has reported that Trump is considering firing him as well, because of the “unflattering headlines Patel has recently generated.”

That includes reporting that Patel diverted members of an elite FBI SWAT team to provide security for his girlfriend. Reportedly, Patel directed that team to drive his girlfriend’s allegedly drunk friend home, more than once.

According to reports, Patel is also using his government jet to visit that girlfriend, to take a golfing trip to Scotland with his buddies and to visit a Texas hunting resort called the Boondoggle Ranch.