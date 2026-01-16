Opinion

Chris Hayes blasts White House’s ‘content-first’ approach

“The primary imperative for everything they do is content,” Hayes told Ari Melber, adding that the administration had become “kind of addicted to their own trolling.”

Chris Hayes explains how the Trump administration became ‘addicted to their own trolling’ January 15, 2026 / 11:53
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.