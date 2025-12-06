Trump’s political instincts are failing him on the affordability crisis

“Hoax.” “Con job.” “Scam.”
Those are just a few of the ways that President Donald Trump has described the affordability crisis in the United States. And it’s the opposite of how Americans — including those who voted for him three times over the last decade — would describe it.
For all his faults, Trump normally has pretty good instincts on public opinion. He knows which buttons to press to rile up his base and which subjects to feign indifference to, even though he doesn’t always follow up.
But his handling of affordability has been off-key from the start. He won a second term by slamming Joe Biden on the issue, then implemented policies such as sweeping tariffs that made it worse, seemingly acknowledged it was still a problem and then reversed himself and called it all fake. It’s baffling.
Part of the disconnect here is that Trump has never needed to worry about high prices. He’s been rich his whole life, never wanting for anything. It’s likely that he hasn’t gone grocery shopping in decades, if ever. So while he may know inflation is a problem, he doesn’t feel it the way a regular person does.
The problem started almost immediately after the election. In one of his first big interviews, he told TIME magazine that he might not live up to his campaign pledge to bring down prices immediately: “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.”
He’s absolutely right. It is extremely hard, especially because presidents have a lot less power over prices than your average American believes. He made the job even more difficult with his grandiose promises and disregard for the separation of powers.
It’s hard enough to convince voters that the president isn’t to blame for all their problems. But when you ran on the idea that you would be an all-powerful monarch in office, you’ve only made the problem worse.
While Trump is suffering the loss in voter approval, though, it’s Republicans who will pay the price.
A new Politico poll found that 37% of folks who voted for Trump in November 2024 say the cost of living is the worst they can ever remember.
In a typical administration, the president and his allies in Congress might look at their recent string of losses and close calls in off-year and special elections and try to change course.
But that’s not Trump’s way.
Sarah Matthews, who worked in the first Trump administration during the 2020 election, said that getting Trump to say something that was politically beneficial for him, or the party, that went against his own instincts was a “constant frustration for us.”
“There would be times where I was helping prep the then-press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, for briefings, and I would say, ‘Well, this is what we really should be saying, because this will help him with this group of voters.’ I remember many times Kayleigh telling me, ‘I can’t go out there and say that at the podium because that’s not what he wants me to say,’” Matthews told me this week.