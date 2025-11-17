Republicans look to defuse the Obamacare time bomb they set

Throughout the shutdown, Republicans insisted they’d be willing to discuss expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, just as soon as Democrats reopened government.
Republicans return to the Capitol on Monday with their first real chance to prove they’re serious.
With open enrollment already underway and new rates taking effect in 45 days, Republicans and Democrats have little time to find a solution to the problem of premiums doubling or even tripling for some Obamacare enrollees.
But Republicans are also in a bind on health care: Do nothing about the rising costs, and you’ve handed Democrats a potent attack for the midterms. Do too much — like in 2017, when Republicans attempted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — then Republicans risk creating an even bigger political mess.
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told MSNBC that Republicans representing competitive House districts “should be scared” about spiking premiums heading into next year’s midterms.
“We absolutely are going to hold them accountable for that,” she said, previewing the “affordability” campaign message that Democrats plan to use against Republicans.
“Health care costs that we see now. Tariffs have raised costs on housing and food — people are feeling that,” DelBene said.
While the DCCC knows it will have political opportunities no matter what the GOP does on health care, Democrats insisted that they genuinely hope Republicans address the rising premiums.
As Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said last week, “You refuse to act, you own this.”
“It’s a cruel thing to do to the American people,” McGovern said of not extending the subsidies.
There are, of course, some Republicans who recognize the problem of skyrocketing premiums, both on a political and practical level.
Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who represents a moderate district in southern New Jersey, told MSNBC he sees the rising premiums as “a problem.”
“Some people may feel it’s not a problem. I absolutely do,” Van Drew said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be in trouble. It depends how we react to the current situation we’re in now.”
“We have to use flexibility, put on our thinking caps,” he added.
But there’s not a lot of time to think. And so far, Republicans — who have long promised but never delivered an alternative health care proposal — have yet to coalesce around a plan.
Some Republicans in competitive congressional districts have sought to get out in front of the issue, calling for extending the enhanced subsidies for a year to allow more time to negotiate an alternative.
“Forget the politics. It’s not good for people” if prices skyrocket, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., told MSNBC. In September, he introduced a bill to extend the subsidies.
Vulnerable Republicans have signaled support for a solution like a temporary extension, knowing that coming up with a broader response could take months — or even years — and still leave Obamacare enrollees with higher prices. It’s why, during the shutdown, when Van Drew talked to President Donald Trump about the subsidies, the New Jersey Republican reportedly pushed back against the president’s suggestion that the GOP could “do something better.”
“Mr. President, we don’t have the time,” Van Drew responded, according to Politico.
But Republican leaders — including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. — have shown little interest in maintaining the enhanced tax credits, which would serve to prop up Obamacare, a law Republicans have voted to repeal time and again.
During a recent floor speech, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., dismissed the enhanced subsidies as “padding insurance companies’ profits with more taxpayer dollars.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his part, has said Republicans “now own this health care crisis.”
“They knew it was coming. We wanted to fix it. Republicans said ‘no.’ And now it’s on them,” Schumer said recently on the Senate floor.