Republicans push for new restrictions on abortion pills at fiery Senate hearing

Republicans and anti-abortion activists called for tighter restrictions on abortion pills at a contentious Senate hearing on Wednesday, arguing that federal regulators should roll back existing rules that allow the medications to be prescribed virtually and mailed to patients.
“At an absolute minimum, the previous in-person safeguards should be restored, and it should be done immediately,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Democrats accused Republicans of misrepresenting the scientific consensus on the pills’ safety. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., called the hearing “gaslighting at the highest level.”
The hearing comes as Food and Drug Commissioner Marty Makary has said his agency will conduct “a complete review” of mifepristone, one of the two pills used in a medication abortion, at the request of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Bloomberg reported last month that Makary was delaying the review until after the November midterm elections, though federal officials denied that claim.
Medication abortions now account for more than 60 percent of all abortions nationwide, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights. Their use has surged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
So-called shield laws, which protect providers who mail abortion pills into states where they are banned, have also contributed to that boom: As of June 2025, more than half of telehealth abortions were provided under shield laws, according to research from the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.
The FDA first approved the use of mifepristone for abortions more than 25 years ago, and the agency reports serious adverse events in less than 1% of people who take the drug. Since its approval, the FDA has enacted changes to make the drug more widely available, including by permitting its use through 10 weeks’ gestation — up from the original seven — in 2016, and by permitting virtually prescriptions and delivery by mail in 2021. A study published by JAMA on Monday that reviewed the agency’s history regulating the drug, based on documents researchers obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, found that the FDA’s oversight of mifepristone “has been shaped by scientific evidence and a cautious regulatory approach led by scientists at the agency.”
Nonetheless, the 2021 change that allowed the pills to be prescribed virtually and mailed was a significant focus of Wednesday’s hearing, with Republicans and their witnesses arguing that telehealth abortion services pose threats to patients’ health through inadequate medical screenings.
“There’s no human contact in this process,” said Elizabeth Murrill, attorney general of Louisiana and a witness for the Republicans. Murrill is suing the FDA to restrict access to mifepristone, and on Tuesday moved to extradite a California doctor whom the state indicted for mailing abortion pills into Louisiana. She also unsuccessfully sought to extradite a New York provider last year for the same reason, though Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., rejected that effort.
Contrary to Murrill’s claim, several telehealth abortion providers conduct medical reviews of patients before approving their orders for pills, and offer follow-up care or external resources that provide it, such as hotlines that offer emotional support or help for people experiencing domestic violence.
Nisha Verma, a witness for the Democrats and an OB-GYN who supports abortion rights, said that many providers “actually have very strict processes that guide our telehealth care like our in-person care.”
Republicans and their witnesses also said the telehealth option could facilitate reproductive coercion by allowing abusers to obtain abortion pills to force on their partners.
“Prescribing a drug with potential complications with no in-person requirement means that a medical professional who’s trained to spot abuse — to protect a witness from being coerced — can’t find out if she really willingly wishes to take this,” Cassidy said.
Research has shown that screenings for domestic abuse are inconsistent even when health care providers see patients in person.
Monique Chireau Wubbenhorst, an anti-abortion OB-GYN who testified for Republicans, told the committee that “abusers have been known to force abortion pills down women’s throats, put them in their drinks, and insert them into their bodies.”
While such incidents have occurred, experts and abortion providers say coerced abortions are rare, and that telehealth services offer people experiencing abuse a discreet way to access abortion pills.