Republicans push for new restrictions on abortion pills at fiery Senate hearing

Republican senators argued the FDA should prevent abortion pills from being prescribed virtually and mailed, while Democrats dismissed the hearing as political.

Trans man and abortion rights advocate Artemis Duffy holds a box of mifepristone on March 26, 2024 outside the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trans man and abortion rights advocate Artemis Duffy holds a box of mifepristone on March 26, 2024 outside the U.S. Supreme Court.Shuran Huang / The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.