Anti-domestic violence groups sue Trump DOJ over anti-diversity restrictions

After vowing on the campaign trail to serve as women’s “protector” whether they like it or not, Donald Trump has taken multiple steps — like defunding a federal program that provides advocates for child abuse survivors and closing an agency that combats sex trafficking — that undermine efforts to combat violence against women and girls. Now, it looks like several groups that engage in anti-violence work are tired of all that purported protection.

Multiple advocacy groups that work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are suing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department over the new guidelines, issued by the department’s Office on Violence Against Women, that require organizations receiving federal grants to confirm they’re not promoting “gender ideology”; hosting “illegal” diversity, equity and inclusion programs; or prioritizing services for “illegal aliens.” It’s typical for anti-violence groups to discuss gender inequality, and many of these groups provide aid for victims regardless of their immigration status.

As women-focused news outlet The 19th reported, “The National Women’s Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of 17 state domestic violence and sexual assault organizations on Monday, arguing that restrictions the Trump administration has placed on grants are illegal and conflict with requirements laid out in the Violence Against Women Act.”