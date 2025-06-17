Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘One of our most critical programs’: National victims group rebukes DOJ grant funding cuts April 28, 2025 / 07:32

Anti-domestic violence groups sue Trump DOJ over anti-diversity restrictions

The groups say withholding grants from them in the name of dismantling diversity programs breaks the law.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post