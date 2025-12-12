Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Hawleys launch dark money anti-abortion advertising group

The group, called Love Life Initiative, said it plans to run pro-family, anti-abortion ads.

Then Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, left, and his wife Erin Morrow Hawley wave at a rally in Springfield, MO
Then Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, left, and his wife Erin Morrow Hawley are seen at a rally at JQH Arena in Springfield, MO on Sept. 21, 2018. Mandel Ngal / Mandel Ngal/AFP via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.