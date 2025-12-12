Hawleys launch dark money anti-abortion advertising group

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his wife, Erin, a lawyer for the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom, are launching a dark money group to fund anti-abortion ads across the country, they announced on Friday.
The group, called Love Life Initiative, plans to run “far-reaching advertising campaigns that promote the sanctity of life, advance referendums that protect life, and identify and defeat harmful proposals in statehouses across the nation,” according to its website.
The news was first reported by Axios.
Spokespeople for Hawley and the Love Life Initiative did not immediately respond to MS NOW’s requests for comment.
According to Axios, the ads will not only focus on opposing abortion but also on promoting families — a priority for the Trump administration. The president has said he wants a “baby boom” and pledged to expand IVF access. Vice President JD Vance said at an anti-abortion rally in D.C. earlier this year that he wants “more babies in the United States of America.”
Project 2025, the more than 900-page guidebook to Trump’s second term spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, also included several proposals for boosting the birth rate — including restricting support for abortion across the government, allocating funding for “marriage and relationship education,” and bolstering national data collection on families.
The Hawleys have played key roles in advocating for rolling back abortion rights.
Josh Hawley has a long record of opposing abortion and has recently been behind a push to get Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary to conduct a review of the safety data for mifepristone, the first of two pills used in medication abortion.