Democrats mull putting forward their own ‘Contract with America’

The out-of-power party has benefited in the past from outlining a set of common goals.

Hakeem Jeffries stands at a podium in front of a crowd of other Democratic leaders.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and fellow Democratic leaders on the East Front Steps of the Capitol on Dec. 18, 2025.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Eugene Daniels

Eugene Daniels is an MS NOW senior Washington correspondent and co-host of "The Weekend."