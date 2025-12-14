Person of interest in custody after Brown University shooting kills two

A person of interest was detained Sunday morning after a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday that killed two students and injured several others.
The individual was found in a hotel room in the nearby town of Coventry, according to authorities. FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post to social media that the agency’s Boston field office worked with U.S. Marshals and local police to identify and detain the person, about whom officials did not provide additional information other than that he is in his 20’s.
Providence Police Commander Timothy O’Hara said earlier that authorities had not found the weapon used in the shooting. “We just know that it was a firearm,” O’Hara said. Law enforcement officials have also not identified a motive for the shooting.
Police said they do not know how the suspect entered the building but that he exited on the Hope Street side of the complex.
The “shelter in place” order at the college issued around the time of the shooting was lifted Sunday morning.