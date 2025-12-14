Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Person of interest in custody after Brown University shooting kills two

Seven students remain hospitalized in stable condition, one is in critical condition, and another has been discharged.

‘Heartbreaking’, ‘unacceptable’: Mayor on gun violence plaguing U.S. after deadly Brown shooting December 14, 2025 / 10:55
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.