After months of delay, including a weekslong shutdown, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his leadership team finally unveiled the House GOP’s health care proposal. In theory, the bill would address the massive health care cost increase looming as a set of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expires. Instead, in the last work week of the year, Johnson has managed to draft a bill that nobody seems to like — including Republicans.

It’s the sort of cut-and-paste job that might be on the topic broadly, but still fails to address the actual question at hand.

If the goal was, as my colleague Steve Benen argued, to at least check the box showing the GOP contributed something to the debate over the expiring subsidies, then the bill was a success. If the goal was to draft a law that would address the immediate problem of Obamacare premiums due to double on average for 22 million Americans, it was much less successful. The bill as drafted neither addresses the expiring subsidies nor offers an alternative to prevent the rapidly approaching spike in costs.

The bill also doesn’t include any expansion of health savings accounts, one of the few policy proposals that has made its way into multiple Republican-driven pitches across the Capitol. Instead, the “Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act” is an extremely narrow bill made up of health care-related policies that congressional Republicans have previously supported over the years. It’s the sort of cut-and-paste job that might be on the topic broadly, but still fails to address the actual question at hand.

Johnson is being confronted again with the wide gap between his party’s politics and its policies. As Politico put it Monday, Johnson and his team “have been unwilling to rethink a 15-year-old party message that Obamacare is a costly disaster, despite growing anxiety from their members about the electoral consequences.” The dogmatic thinking on display leaves little room to develop creative policies within the existing ACA system, leading to the shoddy, quick-fix alternatives that the GOP has slapped together.

Play

Many of those moderate members, whose swing-district seats are prime targets for Democrats, are certain that ripping the proverbial Band-Aid off with the subsidies is a surefire way to lose the midterms next year. Johnson himself seems to acknowledge that his bill isn’t exactly a surefire bet for his caucus’ support. As MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell and Kevin Frey reported Monday, in what’s become a rarity for House votes, the speaker planned to leave the door open to the bill being changed substantially: