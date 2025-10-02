Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Kash Patel fires FBI agent trainee for displaying gay pride flag

The FBI employee was fired on the first day of the government shutdown as President Trump threatened more terminations.

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel
President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel in the White House briefing room on Aug. 11, 2025.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Carol Leonnig
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.