Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

GOP vows to hold both Clintons in contempt for skipping Epstein testimony

“Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined her husband in defying a bipartisan, lawful congressional subpoena to show up today,” Rep. James Comer said Wednesday.

House GOP moves to hold Clintons in contempt January 14, 2026 / 04:28
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.