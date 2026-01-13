Opinion

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify on Jeffrey Epstein

House Oversight Chair James Comer said the committee would launch contempt of Congress proceedings against the former president, who skipped his deposition on Tuesday.

Clintons refuse to testify in House Epstein inquiry January 13, 2026 / 02:17
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.