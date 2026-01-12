Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘Boneheaded’: Democrats warn Trump’s Venezuela gambit could lead to showdown with China and Russia

The Trump administration wants Venezuela to sever economic ties with China and Russia as a condition of pumping oil. Republicans support the idea. Democrats have some concerns.

A close-up picture of Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on Jan. 4, 2026.Joe Raedle / Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.