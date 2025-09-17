Opinion

Latin Grammy star quits music to run for Congress as Texas Democrat

In an exclusive profile, Tejano celebrity Bobby Pulido tells MSNBC why he's decided to announce his candidacy — and plunge into the epicenter of a national redistricting war.

Exclusive: You can’t gerrymander Tejano culture, Bobby Pulido says September 17, 2025 / 00:52
By  Kay Guerrero  and  Rosa Flores

Kay Guerrero

Kay Guerrero is a producer at MSNBC.

Rosa Flores

Rosa Flores is a national correspondent for MS NOW.