How the Epstein files could affect the midterms

In today’s edition of “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” Jen looks at the last special election of the year and answers a reader question.

Donald Trump; Jen Psaki.
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  