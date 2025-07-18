GOP’s Ron Johnson brings his conspiratorial focus to the Jeffrey Epstein files

Shortly after Donald Trump grudgingly left the White House following his 2020 defeat, he was effectively banned from most major social media platforms and made few television appearances. In his absence, The New York Times described Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson as Trump’s successor as the Republican Party’s “foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation.”

The senator has seemed a little too eager to prove his critics right, peddling bizarre and easily discredited nonsense about Covid-19. And the Jan. 6 attack. And vaccines. And climate change. And the 2020 presidential election. And the 2024 presidential election.

A few months ago, the Wisconsin Republican even began peddling 9/11 truther claims more commonly found on the radical fringes of the internet than on Capitol Hill.

So it probably didn’t surprise anyone when Johnson sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper and brought a conspiratorial focus to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ron Johnson suggests Democrats tampered with the Epstein files: "I do know that the Epstein files were in the custody of the Biden administration. I don't know to what extent they added or deleted things." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-17T22:27:05.451Z

“I don’t know what’s in the Epstein files,” Johnson said, before quickly adding, “You know, I do know that the Epstein files are in the custody of the Biden administration. You know, I don’t know to what extent they’ve added or deleted things.”

The senator went on to express concern about the “chain of custody” with the files.

This didn’t stand out for me because the GOP lawmaker is looking at the Epstein story through a conspiratorial lens — for all intents and purposes, Johnson looks at every story through a conspiratorial lens — but rather because his take has come up quite a bit in recent days, especially among Republicans aligned with the White House.

Indeed, the morning after the senator’s on-air comments, the president himself emphasized the fact that Democrats “controlled the ‘files’ for four years.”