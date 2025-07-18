Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Another wonderful secret’ EXPOSED: Trump squirms at drip, drip, drip of Epstein details July 17, 2025 / 07:40

GOP’s Ron Johnson brings his conspiratorial focus to the Jeffrey Epstein files

The Wisconsin senator has “chain of custody” concerns regarding the Epstein files. The closer one looks at this, the less sense that makes.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post