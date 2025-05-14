Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Judge strikes down Trump order targeting law firm May 3, 2025 / 10:03

Trump administration suspended clearances of lawyers from targeted firm

It shows the government’s willingness to implement Trump’s order “absent judicial intervention,” WilmerHale told the judge.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 14, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post