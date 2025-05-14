Trump administration suspended clearances of lawyers from targeted firm

President Donald Trump’s administration is still working to exact his vengeance against at least one of the law firms he has targeted, even as several firms are fighting back in court — largely successfully so far.

The latest evidence of the administration’s efforts comes from a court filing Tuesday to the judge handling the case of WilmerHale, one of the firms that sued instead of settling or pre-emptively cutting a deal with Trump. The firm told U.S. District Judge Richard Leon that two WilmerHale lawyers received letters from a government agency telling them their security clearances have been suspended.

“This development underscores that the Executive Branch stands ready and willing to implement the Executive Order absent judicial intervention,” attorney Paul Clement, who’s representing the firm, wrote. He didn’t specify which agency sent the letters but said he would provide them under seal to the court if the judge asked to see them.

“It also underscores the need for any permanent relief this Court may grant not only to restrain future implementation of the Executive Order, but also to redress actions already taken pursuant to it,” Clement wrote. He added that if Leon is going to block enforcement of Trump’s order against WilmerHale, then the judge should direct the government:

to (1) nullify and reverse any and all suspensions or revocations of WilmerHale personnel’s security clearances that have been made pursuant to the Executive Order; (2) cease any and all reviews of WilmerHale personnel’s security clearances initiated pursuant to the Executive Order; and (3) nullify, reverse, and/or cease any other actions that may have been taken pursuant to the Executive Order.