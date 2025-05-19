Trump administration admits error in another deportation case it doesn’t want to fix

We have another screwy deportation case under the Trump administration.

At this point in Donald Trump’s second term, it’s necessary to distinguish among these cases to know which one we’re talking about.

So before getting into the latest one, I’ll note that this isn’t the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, in which the government admitted an “administrative error” in sending him to El Salvador but still resists facilitating his return. Nor is this the case of the pseudonymous “Cristian,” whose return also was ordered to be facilitated after the government sent him to El Salvador before his asylum bid was decided. Nor is it the ongoing battle over the scores of people sent to that country without due process under the Alien Enemies Act, whose return the government is also resisting.

This latest case involves a gay Guatemalan man identified in court papers as O.C.G., who, his lawyers said, fled his country to avoid persecution due to his sexual orientation. An immigration judge barred his removal to Guatemala, after which agents sent him to Mexico, even though he had testified that he was targeted and raped there. The government had previously represented to the court that O.C.G. was asked whether he was afraid of being sent to Mexico and said no.

But on Friday, the government submitted a notice to the court that said, “Upon further investigation, Defendants cannot identify any officer who asked O.C.G. whether he had a fear of return to Mexico. Nor can Defendants identify the officer who O.C.G. states ‘told [him] that he was being deported to Mexico.’”

Well, then.

At the very least, one might think that the government’s notice would go on to say something like: “And here’s how we’re going to fix it. …”