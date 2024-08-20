Opinion

What Taylor Swift exposes about GOP’s ‘crushingly toxic’ Project 2025 July 9, 2024 / 06:51

Could Taylor Swift sue Trump over his social media post?

One legal issue the episode raises is the so-called right of publicity, which protects people’s identities against exploitation.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 20, 2024, 5:28 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

