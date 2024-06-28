Supreme Court rejects Steve Bannon’s bid to remain free pending appeal

The Supreme Court has rejected Steve Bannon’s application to remain free pending appeal of his contempt of Congress conviction.

The Donald Trump ally argued that the justices should let him avoid his July 1 date to report to prison, despite the court’s rejection of a similar bid by former Trump adviser Peter Navarro.

Both Bannon and Navarro were convicted after they refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.

Both Bannon and Navarro were convicted after they refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.

The court denied Bannon’s bid in a brief order Friday, without any justices noting disagreement. In Navarro’s case, Roberts had written an opinion explaining why he was rejecting the application, which led Bannon to argue that a distinction between his case and Navarro’s warranted emergency relief.

But the court’s unexplained order Friday indicated no interest from any of the justices in keeping Bannon out of prison while he appeals. The court could still take up his underlying pending appeal eventually, though it likely won’t be before he serves his four-month term.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.