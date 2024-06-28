Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Steve Bannon must report to prison by Monday after Supreme court rejects appeal June 28, 2024 / 01:20

Supreme Court rejects Steve Bannon’s bid to remain free pending appeal

The Trump ally asked the justices to let him avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction. The high court rejected a similar attempt from Peter Navarro, too.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post