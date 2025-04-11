Trump’s tariff tantrum showed why he’s wrong about global trade

Just after taking the oath of office earlier this year, President Donald Trump vowed to overhaul America’s trade system, promising that under his policies, “the American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before.”
His plan: to tear down America’s decades-old network of trade deals and return domestic manufacturing to levels not seen since the 1950s.
Nearly three months later, we can see how poorly that’s working out so far. After Trump imposed a 10% worldwide baseline tariff and a whopping 145% cumulative tariff on imports from China, the stock market sank, other countries retaliated, our trade partners began looking for leadership elsewhere and Trump was forced to back down, while claiming this was the plan all along.
Through the tumult of the last week, one thing has become clear. The global economy is here to stay, with or without us.
For years, Trump has treated global trade as a zero-sum game and sold his supporters a pipe dream of gleaming American factories. But the domestic manufacturing heyday that Trump keeps promising to restore is just as obsolete as the coal reliance he’s trying to revive and just as outdated as the gilded ’80s aesthetic of his properties.
The full impact of Trump’s economic policy has yet to be felt, but it’s taken just over a week for other countries, including our allies, to begin making plans for a global trade system in which the United States is a supporting cast member.
Reports broke this week that our allies Japan and South Korea are pursuing trade talks with our mutual rival, China. This is a far cry from 2022, when the Biden administration established the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework — a coalition of more than a dozen countries in the region specifically designed to strengthen trade and supply chain resiliency while reducing Beijing’s influence in the region, all with the United States leading the way.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged a $5 billion trade diversification initiative to reduce our biggest trading partner’s reliance on the United States. Carney has also said Canadians would have to “fundamentally reimagine our economy” in the face of Trump’s trade war.
Even with Trump issuing a slapdash 90-day pause on these tariffs in the face of crumbling markets, his constant waffling on the issue and the lack of clarity surrounding his endgame risk making the U.S. too volatile to be seen as a reliable partner.
Disrupting our national influence and making Americans’ lives harder is bad enough, but Trump’s tariff tantrum is playing with political fire, too.