How you could soon see a Supreme Court hearing

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The Supreme Court held its final hearings of 2024, rejected a trio of contentious issues and is … starting a lottery? And Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is … set to hit Broadway? Yes on both strange-sounding counts, as I’ll explain. We’re also awaiting Judge Juan Merchan’s ruling on President-elect Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss the New York hush money case, while the clemency legacies of both Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden are taking fuller shape.

An environmental appeal headlined this week’s hearings, in a dispute that The New York Times reported “could limit the scope of environmental reviews required by federal law in all sorts of settings.” The issue in the case, called Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, is whether federal law requires an agency to study environmental impacts beyond the “proximate effects” of the action over which the agency has regulatory authority. After Tuesday’s hearing about a proposed Utah railway for transporting oil, it sounds like the court is ready to say “no.”

We should know by the summer how the court comes down in Eagle County. But in another environmental case this week, the justices rejected a Kentucky utility company’s bid to halt an Environmental Protection Agency rule over coal ash disposal as litigation continues in the federal appeals court. But the case known as East Kentucky Power Cooperative v. EPA could come back to the justices after the appeals court rules.

The court also added two appeals on Friday to be heard later this term. One of them is the latest business challenge to environmental regulation — this time over vehicle emissions in California — and the other case, from Wisconsin, involves religion and tax exemption.

On the subject of SCOTUS hearings: Ever been to one? I’d recommend it if you haven’t, even if it’s not for one of the “bigger” cases. One impediment to public attendance has been uncertainty over whether there will be seats available. But the high court announced a pilot program for a lottery in which the winners get reserved spots. The court livestreams audio of its arguments — it should be televising them, but chooses not to — but more information on the lottery is here for those interested.

There won’t be hearings anytime soon in cases about guns, race in school admissions, and school policies on student gender transitions. The court declined to review appeals raising those issues in its routine order list Monday. But Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh signaled their interest in taking up various aspects of those disputes.