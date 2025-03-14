Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court overturn birthright citizenship?

“Can you explain what SCOTUS can do about birthright citizenship when it’s in the Constitution? How are they able to overturn the 14th Amendment?”

— Peggy Giegucz, Pittsburgh

Hi Peggy,

The Supreme Court can’t overturn a constitutional amendment. But it can interpret the Constitution to make it seem like it’s overturning or at least contorting it. In other words, when the court hears an appeal involving the Constitution, it analyzes how it applies in a given case — whether that’s what the First Amendment means for speech, the Second Amendment means for guns, and so on. Throughout the court’s history, dissenting justices have accused majorities of construing constitutional provisions contrary to their meaning and purpose.