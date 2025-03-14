Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court overturn birthright citizenship?

“Can you explain what SCOTUS can do about birthright citizenship when it’s in the Constitution? How are they able to overturn the 14th Amendment?”
— Peggy Giegucz, Pittsburgh
Hi Peggy,
The Supreme Court can’t overturn a constitutional amendment. But it can interpret the Constitution to make it seem like it’s overturning or at least contorting it. In other words, when the court hears an appeal involving the Constitution, it analyzes how it applies in a given case — whether that’s what the First Amendment means for speech, the Second Amendment means for guns, and so on. Throughout the court’s history, dissenting justices have accused majorities of construing constitutional provisions contrary to their meaning and purpose.
When it comes to birthright citizenship, we might soon learn what the justices have to say about that provision of the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Cases on the subject are making their way through the nation’s courts. So far, judges have roundly rejected the Trump administration. Just this week, a three-judge panel of the Boston-based federal appeals court handed the government its latest loss, after appellate panels based in San Francisco and Richmond likewise declined to lift trial court rulings against the administration while it appeals.