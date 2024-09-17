Candidates need to tread carefully after apparent assassination attempt

For a political candidate, responding to an assassination attempt should be fairly easy: Be thankful if no one was hurt, express your condolences if anyone was and condemn political violence.
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris showed how to do it in her immediate response to the apparent assassination attempt over the weekend on former President Donald Trump, putting out a statement that said she is “glad he is safe” and that “violence has no place in America.”
Trump’s response, however, has revealed a very different approach.
Speaking to Fox News Digital less than 24 hours after the incident, he claimed that the rhetoric of President Joe Biden and Harris was “causing me to be shot at,” then immediately pivoted to saying they are “destroying the country” and that they are “the enemy from within” and “the real threat.”
The threat of political violence, regrettably, is nothing new in our nation’s history. However, this election cycle, the rhetoric has been hotter, more negative and more dangerous than usual, and how our politicians choose to respond may matter.