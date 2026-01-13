Opinion

‘Doubly humiliating’: Lindsey Halligan, DOJ again fail to get grand jury to indict Letitia James December 11, 2025 / 06:31

Ordered to explain herself, Lindsey Halligan invokes Jack Smith

Halligan maintains that she can still call herself a U.S. attorney even though a judge said she was unlawfully appointed.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

