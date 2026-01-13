Ordered to explain herself, Lindsey Halligan invokes Jack Smith

A federal judge ruled in November that Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully installed by the Trump administration as the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. That led a different judge to order Halligan to explain why she kept calling herself the district’s U.S. attorney in court papers.

Among her defenses: Jack Smith did it, too.

In her response Tuesday, Halligan recalled that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Donald Trump’s classified documents indictment in Florida on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel. “Yet in the days and weeks that followed, the Government continued — openly and without objection by any Court — to file documents identifying Jack Smith by his title as Special Counsel while appellate review proceeded,” Halligan wrote.

She added that Smith continued to refer to himself as special counsel in Trump’s separate election interference case in Washington, D.C., and that “as far as the Government is aware, no court — much less any judge — ever threatened Smith with attorney discipline for making purportedly ‘false or misleading statement[s],’ ‘knowingly disobey[ing]’ a court order, or engaging in ‘professional misconduct,’” Halligan wrote, referring to the order that demanded her response, which was issued by U.S. District Judge David Novak, a Trump appointee in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Yet Cannon’s 2024 order dismissing the documents indictment specified that it was “confined to this proceeding” in the Florida case, so it’s unclear how it could’ve led Smith to think he couldn’t refer to himself as special counsel in D.C., where Cannon’s ruling would not apply anyway.

Still, Halligan argues that the orders finding she was unlawfully appointed don’t stop her from holding herself out as the district’s U.S. attorney. Those orders came in November from U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who was brought in from South Carolina to rule on motions to dismiss the indictments brought by Halligan against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. In Novak’s order demanding that Halligan explain herself, which came in a different case pending before him, he noted that the government is appealing the ruling against Halligan but said Currie’s action hasn’t been paused pending appeal. “Consequently, it remains the binding precedent in this district and is not subject to being ignored,” Novak wrote.

Halligan contested that Currie’s ruling is “binding” here. In doing so, she made the generally correct observation that district court rulings aren’t binding on other district court judges (hence one of the reasons why her observation about Smith calling himself special counsel in D.C. after Cannon’s dismissal in Florida is unpersuasive).