Why a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively and The New York Times

A federal judge dismissed actor Justin Baldoni’s extortion and defamation claims he brought against actress Blake Lively, The New York Times and others, while still giving Baldoni a chance to pursue limited contract-related claims in the legal feud between the “It Ends With Us” co-stars.

Baldoni’s legal complaint came in January after Lively brought her own in December alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Her suit is still pending.

Dismissing Baldoni’s claims in a 132-page opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in New York summarized them in two broad categories: First, that Lively, helped by actor Ryan Reynolds (Lively’s husband) and publicist Leslie Sloane, threatened to refuse to promote the film, which Baldoni directed, and to attack him in the press if she didn’t get control and credit. And second, that Lively, Sloane, Reynolds and the Times spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct against Lively and engaged in a smear campaign against her.