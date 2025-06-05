Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump admin ramps up deportation numbers but falls below Inauguration Day promise May 28, 2025 / 04:04

ICE details dangerous working conditions in Djibouti. But they don’t have to be there.

ICE officers are suffering due to Trump administration policy, not the law.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post