ICE details dangerous working conditions in Djibouti. But they don’t have to be there.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are laboring under dangerous conditions while maintaining custody over migrants they’re holding at a military base in Djibouti, according to a declaration from an ICE official Thursday. But the Trump administration is choosing to keep them there, so if the government’s top priority is caring for its workers, it could move them elsewhere while the legal process plays out.

The government had sought to deport a group of migrants to war-torn South Sudan, but U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy told the government to give them a chance to properly challenge their removals. The judge didn’t say that they had to stay in Djibouti while their claims are processed; he just said the government had to maintain custody and control over them. The government could bring them back to the U.S. to continue the process here if that’s what the government preferred.

To underscore that the status quo is due at least partly to the government’s preference, Murphy emphasized in a recent ruling that, even though he found the government had violated a prior order in attempting the premature deportations, he didn’t grant the migrants’ request to be returned to the U.S. “Instead, the Court accepted [the government] Defendants’ own suggestion that they be allowed to keep the individuals out of the country and finish their process abroad,” he wrote, using italics to press the point.