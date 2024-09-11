Opinion

‘People do not trust them’: President Biden set to unveil term limits, other Supreme Court reforms July 29, 2024 / 09:56

Elena Kagan returns to court ethics reform following Ketanji Brown Jackson’s comments

The Democratic appointees have broadly endorsed enforceable ethics rules, which are apparently necessary mainly for the Republican appointees.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

