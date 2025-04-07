Appeals court reinstates agency members but Supreme Court could have the last word

UPDATE (April 9, 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET): Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday temporarily halted orders that reinstated federal independent agency members whom President Donald Trump sought to fire. Litigation will continue in the case at the Supreme Court.

In a divided ruling on an issue that could ultimately be resolved at the Supreme Court, a full slate of federal appeals court judges in Washington, D.C., reinstated two members of independent agencies whom President Donald Trump sought to fire.

Though the split decision is a temporary victory for Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris of the Merit Systems Protection Board, the Supreme Court could eventually side with the Trump administration and overturn a long-standing precedent in the process.