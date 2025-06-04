Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

What can we expect from Trump’s judicial nominees?

Spoiler alert: They’re young, poised, well-credentialed — and willing to embrace arguments that are too out there for most legal conservatives.

Conservative lawyer: Attacks on judges are about ‘Trump getting what he wants’ June 1, 2025 / 11:19
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 