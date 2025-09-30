GOP candidate quits Wisconsin governor race after report of sexually explicit online history

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who had campaigned on a platform of family values quit the race Friday after a report revealed that he followed sexually explicit internet social media accounts.

Bill Berrien, a manufacturing executive and former Navy SEAL, dropped out after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Berrien’s history on the blogging website Medium, where he followed a transgender adult film star named Jiz Lee and authors of sexually explicit essays, including some about polyamory. His Medium account has since been deleted.

“Looking towards what is in the best interest of the party, voters, donors, and my family, I have decided to end my campaign,” Berrien said in a statement on his website.

Berrien told The Associated Press that the media focused on “stupid articles I read years ago” and had “painted a salacious and sensational picture that was clearly targeted to force me out of this governor race. It was a major attack piece.”