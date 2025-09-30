Opinion

Bill Berrien smiles
Republican candidate for governor Bill Berrien at the Wisconsin State Fair, in West Allis, Wis., on Aug. 6, 2025.Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA Today Network file

GOP candidate quits Wisconsin governor race after report of sexually explicit online history

Manufacturing executive Bill Berrien ran on a campaign of family values but dropped out after a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

