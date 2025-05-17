Rural voters are key to Trump’s base. They’re about to pay the price for his trade war.

This is an adapted excerpt from the May 15 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, has confirmed that Donald Trump’s trade war will lead to an increase in costs for consumers. “The higher tariffs will result in higher prices,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during an earnings call on Thursday.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” McMillon said.