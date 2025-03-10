Trump taps his classified docs co-defendant to oversee the U.S. Naval Academy

President Donald Trump’s co-defendant in a now-dropped criminal case over his alleged refusal to return classified documents after leaving office has been given a new role overseeing the U.S. Naval Academy.

On Friday, Trump announced on his social media platform that Walt Nauta, who was Trump’s aide for several years, will serve on the U.S. Navy’s board of visitors, which is officially tasked with overseeing “the state of morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the Naval Academy.”