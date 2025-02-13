X to pay $10 million to settle Trump lawsuit over his post-Jan. 6 account suspension

Elon Musk‘s X has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit from President Donald Trump over his account suspension on the platform after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, ending a legal skirmish that had been tied up in court for years.

The settlement, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, was confirmed to CNBC by one of Trump’s lawyers in the lawsuit, John Kelly.

In 2021, Trump sued X — then named Twitter — for suspending his account after he repeatedly denied the 2020 election results and appeared to incite the violent mob that descended on the Capitol building the day that Congress was due to certify the election. Twitter, along with other major tech companies, subsequently banned Trump from their websites.

Twitter’s CEO at the time, Jack Dorsey, said he believed it was “the right decision,” but lamented having to ban Trump’s account.