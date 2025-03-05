Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Full: Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivers Democratic response to Trump’s address March 4, 2025 / 10:13

Where Elissa Slotkin won me over in the Democratic response to Trump’s address

As muddled as their message can be at times, Democrats still share a common vision for the bare minimum of what this country deserves.

Hayes Brown
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.

Latest Post