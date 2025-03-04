Opinion

Why some Democrats are turning the Trump address into a wave of pink

The embrace of such a traditionally feminine color by women with considerable political power makes a stunning example of subversive dressing.  

politics political politicians Hillary Scholten Democratic Women's Caucus
Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., during a news conference held by the Democratic Women's Caucus at the U.S. Capitol, on March 4, 2025.Tierney L. Cross / Getty Images
By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.