The Trump resistance looks different this time around. That’s a good thing.

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 23 episode of “Velshi.”

When Donald Trump entered office for the first time, he was quickly met with the so-called Resistance: On Jan. 21, 2017, one day after his inauguration, millions across the United States participated in the Women’s March, a protest against basically everything that Trump stood for.

Now fast forward eight years to the weekend before Trump’s second inauguration. This time, the Women’s March had become the People’s March, and the turnout was much smaller and the effort a lot more modest. The muted response in the months between Election Day and Inauguration Day had many disappointed and frightened Americans wondering if their fellow citizens just felt too defeated and impotent. Maybe they were too scared to join a protest as a wannabe authoritarian returned to power, one who promised to shut down dissent and exact revenge against his political opponents.

We’re seeing a different kind of movement building right now, one that has had steady and sustained momentum.

But as the second Trump administration quickly got down to business — and enlisted the president’s top campaign donor, Elon Musk, to help gut the civil service — Americans perked up. People began contacting their representatives. There were reports that some Congress members’ phone lines were ringing nonstop and their voicemail boxes were full. Across the country, people held protests in support of federal workers, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, scientists, the environment, the people of Ukraine, and the people of Gaza, and the list goes on and on and on.

Many people have also turned up at town halls, especially those held by Republicans, to voice their anger and distress about what this administration is doing and the lack of pushback from Congress. On Friday, longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa was booed by his constituents at a town hall. Many members of my immediate family have either run for or held elected office, so I know from experience that town halls aren’t typically so well-attended. You’d be lucky to fill half the seats in the room. But Grassley’s town hall was packed, and that’s been the case for many other town halls recently, both for Republicans and Democrats.