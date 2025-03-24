Opinion

‘We are not powerless’: Voters are fired up at town halls across the country March 20, 2025 / 04:11

The Trump resistance looks different this time around. That’s a good thing.

Tens of thousands of people are showing up for political rallies, and the midterms are still more than a year and a half away. That’s unheard of.

By  Ali Velshi Allison Detzel  and  Jimson Rodriguez

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Jimson Rodriguez

Jimson Rodriguez is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

