House investigates why the feds didn’t give Musk’s company more money

House Republicans are literally doing Elon Musk's bidding, California's AI regulation is curtailed, and states sue TikTok. These are some of the top tech stories from the past week.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger.