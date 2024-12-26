Corporations hoping to get on Trump’s good side are donating big bucks to his inauguration

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House in January, corporations and their executives are vying to get on his good side, with some companies donating seven-figure sums to his inauguration.
Silicon Valley giants like Meta, Amazon, Uber and OpenAI have contributed at least $1 million each to Trump’s inaugural fund. As The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing donors and people familiar with the matter, companies that previously condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and vowed to reconsider support for politicians who rejected the 2020 election results — like Ford, Goldman Sachs and AT&T — have similarly made large contributions to Trump’s 2025 inauguration. (A Mother Jones report last year found several corporations, including AT&T, gave money to at least one election-denying lawmaker during the 2022 election cycle after promising to pause contributions to such officials. Neither NBC News nor MSNBC has independently verified the Journal and Mother Jones reports.)
“People just really want to move forward and move on. The election results were very clear,” a representative at one of the companies mentioned in the Journal report told the outlet. The Journal did not specify which company employs the representative.