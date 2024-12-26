Corporations hoping to get on Trump’s good side are donating big bucks to his inauguration

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House in January, corporations and their executives are vying to get on his good side, with some companies donating seven-figure sums to his inauguration.

Silicon Valley giants like Meta, Amazon, Uber and OpenAI have contributed at least $1 million each to Trump’s inaugural fund. As The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing donors and people familiar with the matter, companies that previously condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and vowed to reconsider support for politicians who rejected the 2020 election results — like Ford, Goldman Sachs and AT&T — have similarly made large contributions to Trump’s 2025 inauguration. (A Mother Jones report last year found several corporations, including AT&T, gave money to at least one election-denying lawmaker during the 2022 election cycle after promising to pause contributions to such officials. Neither NBC News nor MSNBC has independently verified the Journal and Mother Jones reports.)