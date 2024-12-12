Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Critics warn of ‘broligarchy’ as Musk takes government role December 5, 2024 / 03:20

Meta donates $1 million to inaugural fund as Zuckerberg tries to make nice with Trump

Just a few months ago, Trump was threatening to prosecute Zuckerberg if the Meta CEO did “anything illegal” to influence the 2024 election.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post