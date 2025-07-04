Opinion

‘This is going to hurt you’: Inside Project 2025’s politicization of the Census  September 21, 2024 / 11:05

Trump backs renewed push to rig the U.S. census by only counting citizens

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Trump-backed proposal to conduct a new census and redraw congressional districts is clearly unconstitutional.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

