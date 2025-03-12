Trump’s threat to the U.S. economy could be worse than we imagined

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 11 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

For the first time in my memory, we are watching an American president single-handedly tank the economy and attempt to drive it into a recession. As someone who took Donald Trump’s tariffs threats seriously, the situation we now find ourselves in is even worse than I anticipated. All kinds of economic indicators are blinking red. The markets are dropping rapidly, investors are losing faith and fears of a recession are back on. Instead of assuaging those concerns, Trump is gleefully egging them on. It is truly unlike anything the United States has ever encountered before.

On Tuesday, Trump held an event on the White House lawn promoting his co-president Elon Musk’s car company — literally reading from sales pitch notes like a guy on a used car lot, as Musk continues to slash thousands of jobs and the economy feels like it is on the brink of something dangerous.

It seemed plausible that when Trump took office he would just let it ride and take credit for the recovery that started under Biden. But that is not what happened.

During the event, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president about the optics of the event, “What is your message, President Trump? You’re buying a new car while there are some folks who will see this clip at home and they are struggling with their retirement accounts [and] uncertainty about work ahead.”

“Well, I think they’re going to do great,” Trump responded. “Our country had to do this. We had to go and do this.”

But here’s the thing: Trump did not have to do this. There is a largely unspoken truth in politics, which is that presidents really don’t have a ton of power over the macro economy. They largely inherit situations beyond their control: They get the credit when the economy is good and take the blame when it is bad.

Instead, Trump is starting a ridiculous and costly trade war with Canada. In this instance, Trump absolutely does deserve the blame for potentially tanking the economy. Even he seems to understand that at some level.

When asked if he expected a recession this year, Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America, that’s a big thing. There are always periods of — it takes a little time.”

On Tuesday, in response to Trump’s tariffs, the Dow dropped nearly 500 points. All of the gains made in the post-election high have been erased and Wall Street, correctly, is freaking out, with one investment banker telling The Wall Street Journal, “This is very much a man-made situation.”

Also on Tuesday, Trump attended a roundtable with business leaders, ostensibly to calm their fears about his recklessness — but I’m not sure he accomplished that.