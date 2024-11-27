Opinion

Trump team says Cabinet picks were targeted in bomb and swatting threats November 27, 2024 / 02:17

Gaetz and Stefanik among Trump Cabinet picks targeted by bomb threats and swatting

The threats were directed at several Trump nominees and appointees, his transition team said. NBC News reported that Trump and Vance were not among the targets.

Nov. 27, 2024, 4:54 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim



Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

