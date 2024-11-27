Gaetz and Stefanik among Trump Cabinet picks targeted by bomb threats and swatting

Several officials whom President-elect Donald Trump has picked to join his incoming administration were targeted by bomb threats and “swatting” attacks, his transition team said Wednesday.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The FBI said in a statement that it was aware of those incidents and is “working with our law enforcement partners.”

Swatting typically involves a false 911 report of an emergency at a location to elicit an aggressive police response and can turn deadly. NBC News reported that three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the swatting attack said the threats were not credible, and that no devices or physical threats were found.