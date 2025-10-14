Opinion

Illinois State Rep. criticizes National Guard presence in Chicago: ‘This is unacceptable’ October 9, 2025 / 05:46

Texas calls back National Guard members after some heavyset troops face viral mockery

Social media users appear to have bullied Texas into pulling some members of the Texas National Guard deployed to aid Trump’s Chicago crackdown.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

