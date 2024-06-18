How Biden can push back on the attacks on his age

In an attempt to take a shot at Joe Biden’s age, the Republican National Committee last week put out a grossly misleading video of the president at the G7 meeting. It was replayed by conservative media outlets over and over again.
Will this strategy work? Yes, because most Americans believe both Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump are too old to run the country. But also because not everyone ages the same way.
Given the choice, I would rather have someone who shuffles a bit and at times appears a little frail than a man who is clearly unhinged and cannot hold a train of thought. Just last week, CNBC reported that after business leaders met with Trump, they were less likely to support him because he was “all over the map” and “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
Biden’s response has been to use humor to deflect the criticism. It’s in keeping with a broader campaign tactic, as when he closed his video agreeing to a debate by saying he heard that Trump is free on Wednesdays — a reference to Trump’s trial schedule.
Next week, the two men will meet for a 90-minute debate. They have both agreed to the rules that include no audience and muted mics that will only be on when it is the candidate’s turn to speak. This will be challenging for both candidates.
