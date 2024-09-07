Man arrested over alleged plot to kill Jewish people in NYC around Oct. 7

A Pakistani man who resides in Canada was arrested this week for planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City around Oct. 7, the first anniversary of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, had allegedly planned to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn in support of the Islamic State group, or ISIS. He also considered carrying out a shooting on Oct. 11, which is Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, federal officials said.

Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in or around Ormstown, Canada, which is about 12 miles from the U.S. border, the Justice Department said. The U.S. government said it will seek to extradite him from Canada.

Khan has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries up to 20 years in prison. It’s unclear if he has obtained legal representation. The Federal Defenders of New York did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on Friday.