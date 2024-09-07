Opinion

Man arrested over alleged plot to kill Jewish people in NYC around Oct. 7

A 20-year-old Pakistani citizen planned a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn in support of ISIS, the Justice Department said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post