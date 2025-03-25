Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ director says Palestinian co-filmmaker arrested by Israeli forces March 24, 2025 / 03:14

Palestinian director of ‘No Other Land’ released after Israeli settler attack, lawyer says

The film's Palestinian creators say Israeli settlers have targeted them even more after their documentary won an Oscar in early March.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post