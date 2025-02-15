Opinion

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 makes bad decisions look beautiful

Creator Mike White invites viewers to spiritually reframe the darkest parts of humanity.

Cast of ‘The White Lotus’ on what to expect from Season 3 February 12, 2025 / 04:10
By  Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau is a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University.