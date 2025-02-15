‘The White Lotus’ season 3 makes bad decisions look beautiful

Dark, debauched, unhurried and spiritually probing, season three of “The White Lotus” launches Sunday night on Max. A reveal in episode one will have fans squawking like the “chattering monkeys” that the show keeps referencing. Soon after, viewers will be ogling bare-chested (and bare-butted) men so finely hewn they make the hottest guy at your gym look like the bespectacled dork who taught you “World Religions” in college. Which reminds me: Showrunner Mike White is thinking about religion this season. And he is thinking big.
Season three is set in Thailand at a luxury resort that, we are told, resides one beach over from where the Indian Ocean tsunami claimed thousands of lives in 2004. The country’s reputation for attracting sketchy foreigners, or what a character in the show calls “LBHs” (i.e., Losers Back Home), is fracked for all of its narrative possibilities. So is Thailand’s rich Buddhist heritage. America has periodically experienced Hollywood-induced Zen crazes; maybe season three will trigger another.
The visitors this season, as always, are mostly ultra-wealthy Anglos. Spa guest Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook), an undergraduate studying a local Buddhist sage, describes them as “rich bohemians from Malibu in their Lululemon yoga pants.”
Piper’s mom, Victoria (Parker Posey), informs her hosts — though they never asked — that Piper’s brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) is deciding between Duke and University of North Carolina. The other brother, Saxon, (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is toxic masculinity enfleshed. Saxon attended Duke, as did his finance-guy dad, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), whose forthcoming vacation, I regret to say, will not be restful.
Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) from season one is back. The down-on-her-luck spa manager from Maui, Hawaii, is visiting this White Lotus resort with her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) to study with the local masseuses. As was true in season one, her working-woman decency is juxtaposed with the colossal self-absorption of the monied clientele.
Contrast plucky Belinda with Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins), a criminal who nurses a dark, all-consuming vendetta. Or contrast her with Laurie (Carrie Coon), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb), three childhood friends who party with the local expat himbos. Each of these 40-something women has an unusual penchant for overhearing the other two disparaging them. Kate from Austin, Texas, overhears her friends making fun of her for being a Trump voter. That may outrage her besties, but the show doesn’t linger on her politics, or anyone else’s. Season three is interested in theology, not ideology.
This “White Lotus,” I repeat, is dark. Gone are the sun-splashed scenes that lit up season two, which White dubbed “a bedroom farce with teeth.” This time around an abundance of scenes are shot at night and twilight. Even at high noon, the frames are saturated with ocher.
Then there’s the darkness of the story itself, which I will leave to viewers to experience on their own terms over the coming weeks.